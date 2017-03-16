Columbia edges Belleville East to win prep baseball opener

Members of the New Athens softball team wait out a rain delay at the DuQuoin 1A Softball Super-Sectional game with their version of a rain dance. Storms stalled over the field during introductions for the 4:30 pm game and continued for more than an hour. The tarp was removed and warm ups restarted at about 5:40 pm. The Yellow Jackets game with Trico will decide who goes to East Peoria this weekend for the IHSA State Tournament.