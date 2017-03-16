Columbia edges Belleville East to win prep baseball opener

The Columbia IL High School Eagles defeated the Belleville IL East High School Lancers 3-2 Thursday in an IHSA high school baseball game at the Prep Baseball Report Metro-East Kickoff Classic. O'Fallon IL Township High School Panthers defeated Chatham IL Glenwood Titans 1-0 in the following game. The event was being played at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, IL, home of the Frontier League’s Gateway Grizzlies in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
Prep Baseball & Softball

New Athens softball performs rain-delay 'rain dance' at DuQuoin 1A Softball Super-Sectional

Members of the New Athens softball team wait out a rain delay at the DuQuoin 1A Softball Super-Sectional game with their version of a rain dance. Storms stalled over the field during introductions for the 4:30 pm game and continued for more than an hour. The tarp was removed and warm ups restarted at about 5:40 pm. The Yellow Jackets game with Trico will decide who goes to East Peoria this weekend for the IHSA State Tournament.

