Columbia edges Belleville East to win prep baseball opener
The Columbia IL High School Eagles defeated the Belleville IL East High School Lancers 3-2 Thursday in an IHSA high school baseball game at the Prep Baseball Report Metro-East Kickoff Classic. O'Fallon IL Township High School Panthers defeated Chatham IL Glenwood Titans 1-0 in the following game. The event was being played at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, IL, home of the Frontier League's Gateway Grizzlies in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.