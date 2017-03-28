Central Cougars record rare back-to-back no-hitters

After getting a no-hitter from junior left-hander Dylan Wilson on Monday, the Central Cougars got another one Tuesday by senior Carter Truong.
“It’s one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen,” Central Cougars baseball coach Kevin Crask said Tuesday after Truong and the Cougars shut down Centralia in an 8-0 victory. “I’ve never had this before. You don’t say anything in the dugout, you don’t want to jinx it.
“Both of them showed great composure through both games, never showed any emotion. They just got the job done.”
Central is 9-0 and was the top-ranked small-school in the latest Belleville News-Democrat Baseball Rankings.
Only a Central error kept Truong, an Elmhurst University recruit, from throwing a perfect game. He struck out 12 without a walk, facing the minimum 21 batters.
“I think he threw 84 pitches and 69 of them were strikes,” Crask said of Truong, now 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA. “He was locating really well, he wasn’t afraid to go inside or outside and started mixing in his curveball in the fourth inning. Carter works fast, he wants the ball back; give him the sign and he’s ready to go.”
The defensive play of the game came on a diving catch by Central left fielder Dalton Wise in the second inning.
Wise also helped save Wilson’s no-hitter on Monday during a 1-0 victory over Highand with a long running catch.
“He probably had to travel at least 30 yards on a ball hit into the wind that’s moving all over the place,” Crask said. “Everybody through it was down, but Dalton was able to flag it down. It was a spectacular catch.”
Tyler Malone drove in two runs for the Cougars against Centralia while Lucas Wobbe was 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Wilson, who made first-team All-Area as a sophomore, struck out 14 against Highland and walked one. He is 2-0 with a 1.79 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings.
O’Fallon 5, Alton 4
Trailing 3-0 early, O’Fallon (8-1) scored four runs in the fourth inning and handed Alton (8-1) its first loss this season in a Southwestern Conference victory over the Redbirds.
During the decisive four-run fourth, Josh Gibson got a bases-loaded walk, Jacob Dreyer had a sacrifice fly and Brayden Arnold had the big blow with a two-run single.
Hayden Juenger got the pitching win for O’Fallon, allowing seven hits and three runs in five innings with six strikeouts. Arnold picked up the save, throwing the final 1 2/3 innings.
Mascoutah 7, Althoff 1
Mascoutah moved to 5-0 by knocking off Althoff (1-4) as the Indians broke things open during a five-run fourth inning. During its five wins, Mascoutah has outscored its opponents 64-2.
Mascoutah’s Noah Blakely had a two-run single in the fourth while Austin Wombacher had an RBI double and Michael Chaffin added a run-scoring single.
Althoff led 1-0 until Mascoutah tied it in the third on an RBI single by Jacob Davis. Jordan Kraljev (3-0) got the win for the Indians, allowing one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts in five innings.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
