Cougars pitching is currently dominating its opponents

In their last three games, the Central Cougars have outscored their opponents 18-1, allowing one hit while striking out 31.
“It’s enjoyable,” Crask said of the blazing start. “We’re having fun. I told the kids enjoy what’s going on, but every time we add a win into the win column it’s just going to put a bigger target on our backs. It’s the idea of trying to keep the kids focused, but loose.”
Strieker (3-0, 1.65 ERA), Wilson (2-0, 1.79 ERA) and Truong (2-0, 1.62 ERA) anchor a strong staff that includes seniors Griffin Kruse and Jayce Timmermann. Central’s team ERA is a miniscule 1.60.
“It’s the internal competitiveness of this team,” Crask said. “We’ve got so many kids that can play different positions and these kids don’t want to lose their position to a competitor.”
Senior shortstop Kolby Schulte (.471, five doubles, six RBIs) and Wise (.424, four doubles, team-leading 10 RBIs) have helped carry the offense along with Timmermann (.294, four doubles, eight RBIs).
“(Dalton) has really come on from day one,” Crask said. “He has been one of our most consistent hitters all the way through the first 10 games.”
Others hot hitters include Harre (.400, three RBIs), Lucas Wobbe (.385, two RBIs), Jensen Lake (.375, three RBIs) and Matt Walters (.345, five RBIs).
Comments