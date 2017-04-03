These are the only two metro-east baseball teams that haven’t lost

Only Central and Edwardsville (8-0) entered this week unbeaten.
Edwardsville has outscored its opponents 55-9, riding a hot pitching staff and some opportunistic hitting. The Tigers travel to Southwestern Conference rival Alton (8-1) on Tuesday; the Redbirds’ only loss is to O’Fallon.
Dylan Burris (.500, five doubles, eight RBIs, 11 runs) leads the Tigers along with Will Messer (.467, three RBIs), Andrew Yancik (.389, three RBIs), Joel Quirin (.364, 10 RBIs) and freshman Drake Westcott (.300, two homers, 11 RBIs).
Yancik (2-0, 0.70 ERA), Kade Burns (2-0, 0.00 ERA), Isaac Garrett (2-0, 0.70 ERA) and Andrew Frank (1-0, 1.40 ERA) lead the pitching staff. Burns has 21 strikeouts in only 9 2/3 innings.
