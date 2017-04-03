One Freeburg Midget is off to a hot start this baseball season

The early metro-east hitting leader before Monday’s games was Freeburg’s Braeden Chandler, still at .813 (13-for-16) with one homer and seven RBI.
Other off to hot starts include Chandler’s Freeburg teammate John Hilpert at .643 (18-for-28) with seven RBI and Highland junior Garrett Marti at .643 (9-for-14) with six RBIs.
Alton’s Steven Nguyen (.357) is tied for the area RBI lead with 14 and also is tied for the home run lead with two. Freeburg’s Jordan Fritz (.520) also has 14 RBIs, with Carlyle’s Dru Johnson and Marissa’s Nathan Parkinson at 12 each and Westcott with 11.
O’Fallon junior Logan Boente was the first area pitcher to 4-0. Nguyen, Columbia’s Shane Wilhelm, Mascoutah’s Logan Bibb and Jordan Kraljev and O’Fallon’s Brayden Arnold are all right behind at 3-0.
