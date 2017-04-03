Prep Baseball & Softball

April 3, 2017 3:38 PM

Metro-east high school baseball rankings

BND High School Baseball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

O’Fallon (5)

11-1

2.

Edwardsville (2)

8-0

3.

Alton

8-1

4.

Mascoutah

8-1

5.

Belleville West

5-6

Also receiving votes: Civic Memorial (4-3), Columbia (7-2), Belleville East (4-5), Freeburg (6-2), Waterloo (4-2), Highland (4-1), Triad (5-3), Collinsville (4-5)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Central (6)

10-0

2.

Nashville (1)

8-2

3.

Gibault

7-3

4.

Valmeyer

6-3

5.

Wesclin

5-4

Also receiving votes: Carlyle (4-5), Mater Dei (1-5), Althoff (2-6), Okawville (1-5), Red Bud (2-3), New Athens (2-6)

Belleville West opens SWC baseball season with win

The Belleville West High School Maroons scored five runs in the first inning went on to defeat the Belleville East High School Lancers 8-2 in an IHSA Southwestern Conference boys baseball game.

