Metro-east high school baseball rankings

BND High School Baseball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
O’Fallon (5)
11-1
2.
Edwardsville (2)
8-0
3.
Alton
8-1
4.
Mascoutah
8-1
5.
Belleville West
5-6
Also receiving votes: Civic Memorial (4-3), Columbia (7-2), Belleville East (4-5), Freeburg (6-2), Waterloo (4-2), Highland (4-1), Triad (5-3), Collinsville (4-5)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Central (6)
10-0
2.
Nashville (1)
8-2
3.
Gibault
7-3
4.
Valmeyer
6-3
5.
Wesclin
5-4
Also receiving votes: Carlyle (4-5), Mater Dei (1-5), Althoff (2-6), Okawville (1-5), Red Bud (2-3), New Athens (2-6)
