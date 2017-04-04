Chandler’s hot bat lifts Freeburg to victory over Wesclin

Even though his area-leading batting average finally dipped below the .800 mark Tuesday, Freeburg senior Braeden Chandler is still swinging a flaming-hot bat.
Chandler belted a three-run homer in the fourth inning and drove in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI double in the Midgets’ 4-3 Cahokia Conference baseball win over Wesclin.
“I’ve just been seeing it well,” said Chandler, who is hitting .789 (15 for 19) with two home runs and 11 RBIs in nine games. “Just trying to take it easy, keep my weight back and doing what I’ve always been taught.”
Freeburg coach Drew Gericke was asked if Chandler, who was hitting .813 coming into the game, could keep hitting above .800 much longer.
“I don’t think that’s going to happen,” said Gericke, whose 7-2 club won its conference opener. “But I’ll take it as long as we can go with it.”
Key sequence
Jack Lugge reached on a one-out walk in the eighth from Wesclin reliever Brandon Durgin. With two outs, Chandler jumped on an off-speed pitch, and his double drove in the winning run.
“I felt real good up there,” Chandler said. “I was taking it one pitch at a time, and I tended to get into later counts with two strikes. Then I was concentrating on adjusting to off-speed when it came. I was lucky enough to get two off-speed pitches that I handled pretty well today.”
The other was a fourth-inning change-up from Wesclin starter Zach Swaim that Chandler smacked over the fence in right-center for a two-out, three-run homer.
“I was way out on the front foot. Luckily I kept my hands back just enough,” Chandler said.
“It’s a learning experience,” Wesclin coach John Groennert said after his team fell to 5-5 overall and 0-1 in the conference. “We talked to our pitchers today about getting beat on secondary pitches. Zach threw him a change-up that (Chandler) hit the home run on, and that’s his fourth-best pitch.
“In that situation — second and third — you can’t do that. You’ve got to get beat on your best pitch, whether it’s a slider or whatever.”
Swaim held Freeburg hitless until the fourth, then issued two walks that both came in to score on Chandler’s bomb.
A one-out walk also led to the winning run in the Freeburg eighth. Wesclin pitchers allowed only three hits on the day, and Chandler had the two that mattered.
However, he also made three errors at shortstop that helped account for all three Wesclin runs.
“We just noticed that the had a hand in every run scored in this ballgame today,” Gericke said. “It’s just to make light of a tough day for him defensively, but when it mattered and the game was on the line, he came through with his stick. He was about the only one that really hit the ball hard today.”
Key performers
Along with Chandler, John Hilpert had a walk and single for the Midgets, while Brant Bowen got the pitching win in relief of starter Jordan Fritz. Fritz allowed three unearned runs on four hits and struck out five in six innings.
Wesclin got an RBI single from Alonzo Nunez in the second and an RBI double from Seth Nast in the fifth. Joe Abt doubled and scored the tying run on an error in the sixth, while Swaim allowed only two hits in five innings. Durgin escaped a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the sixth.
