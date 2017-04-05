New softball coach starting from scratch with young Kahoks

with a little bit of time Collinsville High School softball isn’t just getting makeover. First-year coach Brett Swip is tearing the program down to the foundation.
The Kahoks haven’t had a winning season since 2011, when they finished 25-11 and defeated Edwardsville in the first round of the regional tournament. They were 10-22 in 2016.
“When the AD and the principal and the superintendent talked to me about taking over the program, we all knew that we had to build something new,” Swip said. “There wasn’t a connection into the community, and there wasn’t a link to the legacy of what Collinsville softball is.
“We’re starting fresh.”
Swip, a Collinsville graduate who has been both an assistant and head coach in the college ranks, started by bringing in other Kahok alumni to add depth to the coaching staff. He’s also assembled an email list and is baiting the community to games with special promotions.
We’re building new expectations, and we know we’re building something that’s going to last.
And he’s going young with his lineup. Really young.
In a 3-0 Southwestern Conference loss at Belleville West on Tuesday, Swip started five freshman, including the pitcher, catcher, third baseman, right fielder and designated hitter.
“We’re learning on the job. You know you’re going to run into some boneheaded mistakes on the bases and swing at the wrong pitches because the approach isn’t great,” said Swip. “But our key players are 14 and 15 years old, and we’re learning on the job with them.
“At times we feel competitive, but I think we all understand it’s going to be sort of a roller coaster-type year.”
So far there have been more valleys than peaks; the Kahoks are 4-9 and have dropped six games in a row.
The team showed some of its growing pains in Tuesday’s loss to West, notably when freshman Madeline Lautz tested Maroons’ All-Conference outfielder Kiri Evans by attempted to take an extra base.
She was thrown out by two steps at third.
“When you’re playing seventh and eighth graders, they don’t do that. When you’re playing a kid that’s going to go play college softball, she does that,” Swip said. “I wasn’t surprised by that, but the kids are still getting baptized to it.”
Swip owns and operates his own private training facility in Collinsville, Turn2Sports. He also is one of the founders of the Collinsville Extreme Baseball and Softball Club.
He says the Kahoks’ improvement depends on getting more players involved in club softball, whether its the Extreme or another of the dozens of programs in the metro-east.
“We want them to play more competitive ball all year round; we want them to train harder; we want them in the weight room and to truly fall in love with this sport.,” he said.
Some of the young Kahoks are already there.
Freshman third baseman Isabelle Marsala, for example, leads the team with a .316 average and nine runs batted in and Lautz has gutted through 54.3 innings in the pitchers circle and has struck out 38 batters.
Faith Hall, Krysta Swartz, Madison Recklein, Elizabeth Sauer and sophomore Adriana Hall all have received substantial playing time.
Prior to leading Webster University to the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship and its first NCAA Division III regional tournament in five years. Swip served as an assistant at Washington University in St. Louis and Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.
He also was a volunteer assistant for Pete Hoffman, one of two Collinsville head coaches to lead the Kahoks to consecutive 20-win seasons. Swip thinks he can become the third member of that club — with a little bit of time.
“We’re building new expectations, and we know we’re building something that’s going to last,” Swip said. “We’re rebuilding the whole program and getting a lot of support and buy-in from the kids.”
