Belleville West finds more baseball magic against Edwardsville

Belleville West catcher Ty Shylanski had a double, three RBIs and the game-winning hit as the Maroons handed the Tigers their first loss this season in a 4-3 Southwestern Conference victory Thurday at Tom Pile Field.
“What it does is it shows what we can do when we bring our ‘A’ game,” said Belleville West coach Todd Baltz, whose fifth-ranked team improved to 7-6 overall and 3-0 in league play. “You don’t remember a whole lot about how you play in March or April. You don’t remember that, you’re going to remember how the season ends.
“It’s a good win, but we want a lot more of them. We’re certainly not satisfied with a win in April, we want wins in May — and hopefully deep into May.”
Edwardsville (9-1), ranked second in the BND large-school poll, fell to 3-1 in the conference and managed only three hits against West starter Luke Vallandingham and reliever Chad Sauls while striking out 13 times.
Key sequence
The Tigers overcame an early 2-0 deficit and went ahead 3-2 in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI triple by Dylan Burris.
West tied it in the sixth on a walk to Logan Betz, an RBI double by Jack Lanxon and an RBI single down the line by Shylanski, a McKendree University recruit.
“I was looking for a fastball, but he kept throwing me curveballs,” Shylanski said of Edwardsville reliever Isaac Garett. “I tried to do my best to fight him off. Eventually he just gave me a curveball inside, and I did what I can and got a hit on it.”
A huge part of the Maroons win was Sauls, who came on to start the fifth inning in relief of Vallandingham.
Sauls struck out the first five batters and seven of the 10 Tigers hitters he faced. He allowed only one baserunner, coming on a West error.
“He’s got a good off-speed pitch, and it was working for him today,” who got the win to improve to 2-1 with a 0.84 earned-run average. “He came in and shut the door.”
“We didn’t take great at-bats all day,” said Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser, whose club also committed four errors. “You credit their pitchers, and we look on our side of the things that we needed to do better. We adjusted a little bit to Vallandingham as the game went on, but it took us a while to figure some of those things out.”
Following two Edwardsville errors in the first, Shylanski had a two-run double to the gap in right-center field.
Key performers
Freshman Dylan Westcott’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first cut the lead in half against Vallandingham, who was making his first appearance this season after dealing with an off-season wrist injury.
It was Westcott’s team-leading 13th RBI in 10 games.
Yancik doubled and scored in the second on a single by Chad Cooper, and the Tigers grabbed the lead in the fourth.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
