Belleville West finds more baseball magic against Edwardsville

1:32 Freeburg shortstop has big day at the plate in win over Wesclin Pause

1:41 Belleville West opens SWC baseball season with win

1:10 Belleville fire chief discusses Forest Avenue house fire

0:30 East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver Hamilton smiles as he leaves court after pleading guilty

3:19 Furniture company president talks about baby crib safety

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

0:56 Belleville firefighters work on second floor of house fire

1:00 Oliver Hamilton appears at federal courthouse for sentencing

1:54 Poor township's leader spends $230K on AmEx card