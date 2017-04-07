Sophomore steals a win for Belleville East softball with her glove

Designated hitter Savannah Watts drove home the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give the Belleville East Lancers a 4-3 win at Columbia.
The game may never have gotten that far without sophomore Jackie Belzer, who took at least three Columbia runs off the board with outstanding defensive plays in left field.
“Jackie was amazing in left field today,” said East coach Natalie Peters. “If she wouldn’t have made those catches and thrown out that runner at home, there’s no way we could have won tonight. She’s a gamer.”
Belzer made a sprawling back-handed catch to end the inning with Columbia runners on first and third. She also threw out another runner trying to score with none out in the second. Then she robbed Columbia catcher Chelsey Pena of a game-winning hit by making another diving catch to her left with none out and a runner at third.
Listed on the roster as a shortstop and catcher, it was just Belzer’s second start in the outfield.
“I’ve played the outfield before, so if my team needs me there, I’ll play there and try my best,” she said. “I’m just happy my team trusts me to make plays out there.”
The loss was the first in eight games for the Eagles, who were averaging just over 11 runs per game.
Peters alternated hard-throwing junior Kristina Bettis and senior off-speed specialist Tori McKinney in the pitcher’s circle to keep Columbia’s deep lineup off balanced. Bettis and McKinney combined to walk four and strike out two.
The Eagles finished the game with just five hits, two of them in a two-run third.
For East (10-1) the come-from-behind win sets up a Southwestern Conference showdown with 8-1 Edwardsville. The Tigers suffered their lone loss of the season against Belleville West on Thursday.
Key moments
The teams swapped unearned runs in the second, both off errors on the infield.
In the third, Columbia third baseman Calli Wibbenmeyer lined a hit into left field with two on, but Belzer gunned down Kelly Metter trying to score from second. Still, Lexi Touchette was able to pick up RBIs with a single that put the Eagles ahead 3-1.
The Lancers scratched out a single run in the sixth on an RBI single by shortstop Alyssa Krausz. They tied it in the seventh when Kendall Patton walked, advanced to second on a hit and scored when an attempt to catch her stealing third bounced away from the Columbia third baseman.
Following Belzer’s game-saving catch in the bottom of the seventh, center fielder Amanda Dermody led off the top of the eighth with a triple into the right field cap. She scored the go-ahead run on Watts’ sacrifice fly.
“Dermody’s hit was huge,” Peters said. “An extra-base hit is pretty much the ideal way to start off an inning.”
Key performances
Columbia starting pitcher Kaelyn Rheinecker allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings, only one of which was earned. She struck out two and walked four. Mikaela Kossina allowed one run in 2 2/3, striking out two and walking two.
Metter, Wibbenmeyer, Touchette and Kossina had the Eagles’ hits.
Dermody went 3 for 4 for East, which also got two hits from third baseman Jessica Belzer and one each from Jasmine Poore, Krausz and Jackie Belzer.
The Lancers stranded 10 runners on base.
