Prep Baseball & Softball

April 11, 2017 11:19 AM

O’Fallon and Central top BND prep baseball rankings

News-Democrat

BND High School Baseball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

O’Fallon (7)

15-1

2.

Edwardsville

9-2

3.

Alton

9-4

4.

Mascoutah

10-1

5.

Highland

8-1

Also receiving votes: Belleville West (7-6), Belleville East (5-6), Columbia (8-4), Freeburg (7-3), Waterloo (7-2), Civic Memorial (9-4), Triad (7-3), Collinsville (7-7)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Central (6)

12-0

2.

Nashville (1)

11-3

3.

Gibault

9-5

4.

Wesclin

6-6

5.

Valmeyer

9-4

Also receiving votes: Carlyle (6-6), Mater Dei (2-5), Okawville (4-7), Althoff (2-8), Red Bud (5-5)

