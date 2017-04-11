O’Fallon and Central top BND prep baseball rankings

BND High School Baseball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
O’Fallon (7)
15-1
2.
Edwardsville
9-2
3.
Alton
9-4
4.
Mascoutah
10-1
5.
Highland
8-1
Also receiving votes: Belleville West (7-6), Belleville East (5-6), Columbia (8-4), Freeburg (7-3), Waterloo (7-2), Civic Memorial (9-4), Triad (7-3), Collinsville (7-7)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Central (6)
12-0
2.
Nashville (1)
11-3
3.
Gibault
9-5
4.
Wesclin
6-6
5.
Valmeyer
9-4
Also receiving votes: Carlyle (6-6), Mater Dei (2-5), Okawville (4-7), Althoff (2-8), Red Bud (5-5)
