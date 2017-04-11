Staked to early lead, Columbia holds on to beat Freeburg

Columbia pitcher Luke Watson limited the damage in a pair of key situations, helping the Eagles to a 7-3 victory over the Freeburg Midgets on Tuesday.
After a three-run home run from Shane Wilhelm in the top of the first inning staked him to a 3-0 lead, Watson immediately found himself in trouble in the inning’s bottom half, when the junior allowed five of the first six Midgets to reach base.
Jack Lugge plated Freeburg’s first run with a double. A four-pitch, bases-loaded walk to Garrett Garland later made it 3-2 and brought Hunter Borger to the plate with the bases still jammed and just one out.
“Coach was just like, ‘Throw the ball, do what you do,’” said Watson of a conversation he had with Eagles coach Neal O’Donnell after the walk to Garland. “I was not really being myself out there, was kind of jarred, because my last outing had been kind of like that.
“That kind of got my confidence going.”
Finding his focus, Watson rebounded to strike out Borger and Jakob Hoffman to escape the jam.
It was a similar story in the bottom of the fifth, as after Freeburg (7-5, 1-2 Cahokia) had tied it at 3-3 — Braeden Chandler reached on an error to open the inning and scored on a one-out Landon Touchette double — Watson buckled down again, this time striking out Garland and Bobby Tedesco.
Touchette wound up stranded at third and was the Midgets’ final base runner.
“Basically, the same thing, I found my confidence,” Watson said. “Coach came out there that first inning and said, ‘You’ve got the best stuff on the squad, and if you just make your pitches everything is going to be OK.’”
Freeburg’s inability to take advantage of its only two real scoring opportunities left Midgets coach Drew Gericke frustrated.
“We had a good pitcher on the ropes there in the first, and we get two strikeouts,” Gericke said. “You have got to find some way there to put the ball in play.
“From there, we just did not get that big hit when we really needed, too.”
Key sequence
Deadlocked at 3-3, it didn’t take Columbia (9-4, 2-1) long to retake the lead, as Kyle Steve, the second batter of the top of the sixth, hit a pitch from Jordan Fritz more than 300 feet over the fence in right-center for his first homer of the season.
The Eagles added another run that inning when Zach Rosencrans followed Steve’s blast with a walk and scored on Mitch Daniels’ two-out double off reliever Brant Bowen.
Columbia added two insurance runs in the seventh. Wilhelm led off the inning with a single and scored on a Sam Spivey double. A Rosecrans sacrifice fly plated Spivey.
“Kyle put a good swing on that one, to put us up for good,” O’Donnell said. “We talked about having good at-bats, and I thought we had good at-bats all days.”
Key performers
Watson (2-0) ended up going 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits. He struck out seven and walked three, but none after the first inning.
Bryce Dell relieved Watson in the bottom of the seventh and retired the only two batters he faced to end the game.
Comments