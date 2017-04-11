Edwardsville softball takes advantage of East’s miscues

Edwardsville’s five unearned runs made the difference in a 10-5 win over Belleville East in a battle of the top two softball teams in the Southwestern Conference on Tuesday.
The victory also took the sting out of the Tigers’ disappointing loss to Belleville West last week.
“This was a big game for us just to keep ourselves in contention for the conference after last week,” said Edwardsville coach Lori Blade. “It was important that we put the ball in play. They struggled a little bit, and our kids responded really well.”
The Lancers’ six errors were uncharacteristic of an East team that’s been especially strong in the field. But in their last three regular season games against Edwardsville, the Lancers have committed 22 errors.
“It’s a huge puzzle for me because we have such great defense, we take pride in our defense and we work hard on our defense,” said East coach Natalie Petes. “But in the last three games against Edwardsville our defense had been absolutely awful, and that’s what the difference was in the game today.”
The loss spoiled a breakout game for East’s sophomore shortstop Alyssa Krausz, who blasted two home runs off Tigers’ junior pitcher Jordyn Henricks. Her first was a three-run bomb to center field that closed a 4-0 Tigers advantage in the second inning.
Her second cleared the left field fence 195 feet from home, the walkway and bleachers beyond it, and the 15-foot backstop on the junior varsity field. Krausz finished the day with four RBIs.
The Lancers had a respectable day at the plate with 11 hits and just one strikeout. But they stranded six.
Edwardsville had 10 hits and got half its RBIs from the bottom four in the order.
“What we weren’t doing before — putting the ball in play in key situations, moving runners. We did today, and that makes a difference in a game a lot of times,” Blade said.
Edwardsville (10-1) next travels to O’Fallon on Thursday for a game at 4:30 p.m. East (10-2) is at Mater Dei on Wednesday for a nonconference game at 4 p.m.
Key moments
Edwardsville scored four in the bottom of the first, aided by three East errors. Lauren Hangsleben, Maria Smith, Lauren Taplin and Taryn Brown all had RBI hits.
Krausz’s first home run got the Lancers back in it, 4-3, and catcher Alex Boze tied it in the third with an RBI double that scored Kristina Bettis from third.
But Edwardsville first baseman drove home two more from the No. 8 spot in the order to widen the lead 6-4 in the Tigers’ half of the third.
An unearned run in the fourth and two more in the sixth closed out the scoring.
Krausz accounted for East’s only other run with her solo shot in the sixth.
