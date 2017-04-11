Columbia knocks off rival Freeburg in key conference game

The Columbia Eagles picked up a big 7-3 win over rival Freeburg in Cahokia Conference softball play Tuesday.
Columbia pounded out 11 hits in support of sophomore pitcher Mikaela Kossina, who allowed just one earned run on four hits while striking out four Freeburg batters.
Britney Edwards had a big day for the Eagles, who improved to 9-1 on the season. The junior went 3 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored. She and Aryn Henke each had three of Columbia’s nine stolen bases on the day.
Lexi Touchette and Keeler VanBreusegen each had two hits for Columbia. Courtney Weilbacher and Kelly Metter each had a single and RBI, and Haley Allen and Whitney Edwards each had hits. Catcher Chelsey Pena had two RBIs without the benefit of a hit.
Freeburg (8-4) took the early lead in the game with a single run in the second inning. Columbia tied in the top of the third, then scored three each in the fouth and fifth to pad the lead. The Midgets added single runs in the sixth and seventh.
Hannah Marquart got the start in the pitcher’s circle for Freeburg but left the game at the end of the second inning having allowed no earned runs on two hits. Junior Miranda Schulte took the loss, allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking three.
Hannah Harbaugh had two of the Midgets’ four hits and an RBI. Schulte and Madison Schanuel had the other hits.
The two teams will play road games at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Freeburg will be at Carlyle, and Columbia plays at Central.
