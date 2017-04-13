West junior whiffs 14 Alton Redbirds in softball win

Junior pitcher Paige Cates struck out 14 Alton Redbirds in a 4-1 Southwestern Conference softball victory for the Belleville West Maroons on Thursday.
Cates lasted the full seven innings, scattering three Alton hits and just one seventh-inning run. She walked none and hit a batter.
“Today was probably one of her best starts,” said West coach Casey Garrett. “She pitched a very solid seven innings. Even though she gave up a home run, she put it behind her and battled right back.”
The Maroons had five hits, including a two-run single by Izzy Holtrop and another by senior Kiri Evans. All of West’s runs, however were unearned.
Alton starter Abby Scyoc struck out two and walked two in the loss. The Redbirds got hits from Ashlyn Betz, Asvannah Fisher and Tomi Dublo, who homered in the seventh.
Since starting the season 0-5, the Maroons only losses came in a double header against unbeaten Highland. But they’ve won six, including their last two, to improve to 6-7.
“We didn’t start the season very strong,” said West coach Casey Garrett. “We’re young so we make mistakes during games, but it’s a good positive group so they pick each other up. We just have to keep learning and working and go out every day to get better.”
It was Alton’s first loss in six games. The Redbirds fell to 9-5.
