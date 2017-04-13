Edwardsville gets past O’Fallon in tight softball game

Edwardsville softball scored single runs in the first, fourth and fifth innings to defeat O’Fallon, 3-1.
The Tigers were undefeated through their first six games of the season before suffering their lone loss to Belleville West on April 6. Edwardsville has since won five in a row, including its second Southwestern Conference win this week.
It improves to 11-1 on the season.
O’Fallon, under first-year head coach Lauren Muniz, fell to 6-6 with the loss.
Hayleigh Juenger lasted the full seven innings in the pitcher’s circle for O’Fallon, allowing two earned runs on six hits. She struck out one and walked one but was victimized by four errors behind her.
Juenger also had two hits. Ashley Schloer had a single in the seventh to drive home Jordan DeRemer for the Panthers’ only run of the game. Jade Williams had O’Fallon’s only other hit.
O’Fallon next faces Columbia for a double header Saturday. The Panthers return to conference action with consecutive games against West, two with Alton and Collinsville beginning next Tuesday.
Edwardsville will be home against Rochester for a pair Saturday.
