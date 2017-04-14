O’Fallon baseball gets past Edwardsville in conference showdown

O’Fallon junior Hayden Juenger scattered four hits in six innings, and Joe Guithues and Hayden Schaefer added three RBIs each as the Panthers seized control of the Southwestern Conference with a 9-1 win over Edwardsville on Thursday at Tom Pile Field.

Staked to a 2-0 lead by the Panthers offense prior to taking the mound, Juenger allowed only a run-scoring single to the Tigers’ Dylan Burris in the third inning.

Juenger also worked out of a jam in the fifth inning to maintain a 4-1 O’Fallon lead. Relievers Logan Boente and Jaysn Miller pitched a scoreless seventh, and the Panthers put the game away with a five-run ninth inning to extend O’Fallon’s (17-1, 6-0) winning streak to 15. O’Fallon and Belleville West, the only remaining undefeated teams in SWC play, meet Tuesday at Blazier Field.

O’Fallon coach Jason Portz liked what he saw as his Panthers posted their 12th win in the last 17 meetings with Edwardsville (10-3, 4-2).

“Every team in the SWC plays hard, and you have to be ready to play each night,” Portz said. “Getting a couple of runs and getting an early lead was a huge factor tonight, and Hayden (Juenger) pitched very well.”

Key sequence

Ranked third in the state by PrepBaseballReport.com, O’Fallon wasted little time in taking the lead against Edwardsville starter Andrew Yancik. Sophomore Josh Gibson led off the game with a single and went to third when Jake Holan’s line drive fell inches fair down the left-field line.

Juenger, helping his own cause, followed with a bloop hit to score Gibson. Arnold then made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly.

The early cushion gave Juenger a little extra boost.

“Getting the early lead helped my confidence. Up 2-0, I’m like, ‘We can do this,’” Juenger said. “The key for me was getting ahead of the hitters tonight.”

O’Fallon added a single run in the second inning on an RBI by Schaefer and made it 4-0 in the third inning on a run-scoring single by Guithues.

Then Yancik settled down, retiring six of the next seven O’Fallon hitters during the next innings. But Edwardsville, ranked eighth in the state by the same website, had no answer for Juenger.

“We have been struggling a bit with situational hitting, but I think tonight it was just our at-bats,” Tigers coach Tim Funkhouser said. “It was just that he (Juenger) was very sharp tonight.”

Guithues and Schaefer each drove in two runs in the Panthers’ five-run ninth.