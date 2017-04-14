Busch Stadium gives Maroons, Lancers a taste of the big leagues

Mike Lassman has seen plenty of baseball games at Busch Stadium before, but rarely from this perspective.

The Belleville East senior was at the center of it all, staring down batters from cross-town West from the pitcher’s mound.

That mound is big league turf. Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez, Lance Lynn ... even Hall of Famer Randy Johnson has pitched there.

It’s the fourth year in a row East and West have met at Busch Stadium, so several varsity players have enjoyed the experience before, including Lassman, who climbed that hill for the third time.

But it never gets old.

“I was so nervous the first time time I pitched here. I gave up four runs because I just couldn’t get my nerves under control,” Lassman said. “I’m not as nervous now, but I think about my favorite pitcher, Adam Wainwright, when out there pitching off the same mound as him.

“Honestly, it sounds a little weird, but I feel like one of them.”

The Cardinals have offered the Amateur Game Program for more than 30 years. It gives high schools and college teams the opportunity to compete in a big league environment and a chance to raise money through the sale of discounted Cardinals tickets.

It’s a near-big league experience for their amateur guests, complete with an organist’s rendition of National Anthem and introductions by long-time Cardinals PA voice, John “The U-Man” Ulett.

Then the players cleat up for nine innings on a big-league field.

Rationally, Maroons’ senior Sam Bernosky understands that the field dimensions are the same as the home field back on the west Belleville campus. But, he admits, the 90-feet between bases and 60-feet, 6-inches from the pitcher’s rubber to home plate looks somehow farther.

He got a good look at both, having struck out three Lancers in the bottom of the second, then tripling off the left-field wall in the top of the third.

Those 45,000-or-so empty seats around him might as well have been 45,000-or-so pairs of eye, he said.

“It’s just big,” said Bernosky. “Even though we have the same size crowd we have back at West, you feel like those 50,000 empty seats are watching you and you feel that little bit of pressure.

“But it’s an awesome experience; just a lot of fun.”

For the record, West won the game, 6-2. Though there may be some bragging rights involved, the game’s outcome doesn’t count toward Southwestern Conference standings.

West junior Tyler Adams is going to count his eighth-inning at-bat though. He narrowly missed a home run, lining one off the top of the fence by the visiting team bullpen 375 feet away in left.

“I don’t even know what I would have done if it went out,” he said. “It felt good off the bat, though.”

East coach Ryan Wiggs and West head coach Todd Baltz both brought junior varsity players along for the ride and worked as many players into the game as time permitted.

East sophomore Zechariah “Z” Georgian was among those who got their first action on a big-league field.

“There aren’t as many bumps, that’s for sure,” said Georgian, who played shorstop for the Lancers. “You just think about the players you idolized when you were a kid and that you’re playing of the same field. There’s nothing like it.”

Amateur teams that play at Busch must purchase a designated number tickets to a previous Cardinals game, which they can, in turn, sell at a markup. That number depends on the enrollment of each school, which for East and West, came to 1,000 tickets each.

Smaller schools can participate with as few as 300 ticket sales.

Jesse Blackstock, Cardinals group sales account executive, says Busch Stadium plays host to between 25 and 30 amateur games each baseball season.

Several metro east teams participate annually. O’Fallon beat Hillsboro, Mo. 16-4 at Busch Stadium on April 8. Highland, Nashville and Triad all play there Saturday.

“We give them a great discount versus single-game tickets, so they are then able to charge a slight markup to make money for their school or their athletic program,” Blackstock said. “The great part, of course, is that the teams get to sit in the same dugout where every player for every National League team has sat and they get to play baseball on a major-league field.”