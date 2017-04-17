BND High School Baseball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
O’Fallon (7)
18-1
2.
Edwardsville
11-3
3.
Belleville West
11-6
4.
Mascoutah
13-2
5.
Waterloo
12-2
Also receiving votes: Alton (11-6), Columbia (12-4), Highland (9-4), Freeburg (11-5), Civic Memorial (14-5), Belleville East (7-10), Triad (8-5-1), Granite City (6-8)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Central (6)
15-2
2.
Nashville (1)
14-3
3.
Valmeyer
14-4
4.
Gibault
10-6
5.
Wesclin
7-8
Also receiving votes: Carlyle (7-8), Okawville (5-7), Mater Dei (5-7), Red Bud (5-7), Althoff (2-9)
Comments