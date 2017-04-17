Prep Baseball & Softball

April 17, 2017 8:42 PM

BND high school baseball rankings

BND High School Baseball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

O’Fallon (7)

18-1

2.

Edwardsville

11-3

3.

Belleville West

11-6

4.

Mascoutah

13-2

5.

Waterloo

12-2

Also receiving votes: Alton (11-6), Columbia (12-4), Highland (9-4), Freeburg (11-5), Civic Memorial (14-5), Belleville East (7-10), Triad (8-5-1), Granite City (6-8)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Central (6)

15-2

2.

Nashville (1)

14-3

3.

Valmeyer

14-4

4.

Gibault

10-6

5.

Wesclin

7-8

Also receiving votes: Carlyle (7-8), Okawville (5-7), Mater Dei (5-7), Red Bud (5-7), Althoff (2-9)

