Mater Dei holds off Althoff for non-conference win

Mater Dei catcher Will Rakers highlighted a three-run sixth inning with a tiebreaking go-ahead single and the Knights held off Althoff for a 9-8 win in a non-conference baseball game Monday at Breese City Park.

Rakers, who had a two-run single in the first inning, took a 2-1 pitch from Althoff reliever Anthony Dauphin and drove it up the middle to score Jared Niemeyer who led off the inning with a double. Kyle Petermeyer added a sacrifice fly for Mater Dei (6-7) which took a 9-6 lead into the seventh inning.

Althoff (4-10) scored twice in the top of the seventh, but the Crusaders’ hopes ended when they had a runner picked off first base to end the game.

The win breaks a two-game skid for Mater Dei.

“Most of the credit for that goes to the seniors. We really struggled early in the season and it could have gotten really ugly, but those kids have pulled the team together and we’ve actually played some pretty good baseball here recently,” Knights coach Travis Gebke said. “I thought both teams hit the ball well and to Althoff’s credit, they kept battling back. “It was a good high school baseball game.”

Althoff took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a single by Gavin Strieker. But the Knights scored three runs of their own in the bottom of the inning.

The lead grew to 4-1 in the third inning before Knights starter Adam Gall lost his control the Crusaders got back in the game. Sending 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth, Althoff scored four times tot ake a 5-4 lead.

Gall hit two batters with pitches and added two walks in the inning that featured RBI from Jack Bruenning, Jared Raney and Connor Sheehan.

Coach Randy Wells was happy to see his inexperienced team make a comeback.

“We’re still making to many physical and mental mistakes. But we’re playing a lof of freshmen. They’re learning,” Wells said. “We gave ourselves a chance to win in the top of the seventh inning. That’s all I can ask.”