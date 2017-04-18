Freshman pitcher keeps O’Fallon softball on pace in conference play

O’Fallon sent 10 batters to the plate in the third inning to give Hayleigh Juenger more than enough support to pick up the seventh win of her high school pitching career Tuesday.

The Panthers’ freshman allowed one earned run on five scattered hits in a key 7-2 win at Belleville West.

“Hayleigh has gotten better every day, and I don’t necessarily mean physically better, but mentally better,” said O’Fallon first-year coach Lauren Muniz. “I don’t expect her to peak even this season. She’s going to be tough to beat over the next four years.”

O’Fallon (8-8, 3-2) needed the win to keep pace with Edwardsville and Belleville East, who share first place in the Southwestern Conference.

There was no added pressure for Juneger to perform, though. Muniz didn’t share the gravity of the game with her.

“I go out there, try to have a good time and rely on my defense,” she said. “... We didn’t let anything snowball, which is a big improvement for us.”

Juenger struck out there West batters and walked two. She improved her season record to 7-4 with a 2.02 ERA in 76.3 innings.

Belleville West (6-9, 4-2) had kept itself in the conference hunt by handing Edwardsville its only loss of the season April 6.

“When you beat Edwardsville, other teams are going to get themselves up to play you,” said West coach Casey Garrett. “They came out with a lot of energy on a day we just didn’t play our best.”

Key moments

O’Fallon took a 1-0 lead in the second when a sacrifice fly by Nikole Patterson plated Caroline Keller, who had earlier been hit by a Paige Cates pitch.

But the Panthers blew it open in the third by batting through the order. Sophomore Ashley Schloer lit the spark with a two-run triple to center field. Courtney Keller and Miley Brunner followed with RBI hits, and Patterson picked up her second and third RBIs with a single up the middle.

Cates retired the next nine O’Fallon batters in a row, but the Maroons’ offense got no traction against Juenger. West scratched out an unearned run in the third on a double by senior Alyssa James, who also contributed great defense at first base.

Kiri Evans led off the Maroons’ fifth with a double and scored on a ground out.

Key performances

Every batter in the O’Fallon lineup reached base at least once. Freshman Sarah Diessner went 3 for 4 out of the cleanup spot. Schloer and Courtney Keller each had two hits. Brunner, Patterson and Jordan DeRemer each singled.

The Panther got five of their 10 hits during the third-inning rally.

Cates struck out five, but also hit two batters and walked three.

James was 3 for 3. Evans and freshman shortstop Claire Marlen had the other hits for West.