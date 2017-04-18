Senior’s clutch hit lifts Belleville West past top-ranked O’Fallon

The trust Belleville West baseball coach Todd Baltz showed in senior Jack Lanxon on Tuesday was repaid in a major way.

Lanxon’s RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Maroons a 3-2 victory as they stayed unbeaten in Southwestern Conference play and handed top-ranked O’Fallon its first league loss.

It also ended a 16-game winning streak for the Panthers (18-2, 6-1).

Key sequence

Down 2-1 in the sixth, Belleville West (12-6, 6-0) tied it on a two-out, RBI single by Buddy Gore. The Maroons opened the seventh with back-to-back infield singles, bringing Lanxon to the plate.

He was 0 for 3 on the day against O’Fallon starter Hayden Juenger (3-1) and Baltz could have elected to have him bunt to move the runners over.

“I told him I don’t normally do this, but what do you want to do?” Baltz said. “He said ‘I want to hit,’ so I said all right. He made me look good.”

Lanxon jumped on a curve ball from Juenger and drove the pitch to right for the walk-off game-winner.

“I thought if Will (Lanxon) or Nick (Westerheide) got on, they would definitely put me on and let Ty (Shylanski) win it for us,” Jack Lanxon said. “Luckily both of them got on, so they kind of got into a tough situation and let me hit. Everyone wants to be in that situation ... I’m glad I got my pitch and I was lucky enough to drive it.”

Just before his hit ended the game, Lanxon smoked a line drive down the right field line that was a few inches foul. There was no doubt about his second hit.

“Absolutely I wanted the first one to be fair,” Lanxon said. “I saw the outfielders coming in, so I knew I just had to put it out there and get (the runner) in.”

Juenger was nearing the rule-sanctioned 105-pitch limit, and Lanxon was his final batter. O’Fallon coach Jason Portz said he considered walking Lanxon, but probably not with one out.

“We’ve got to get one out somewhere, and maybe then we’d consider it,” Portz said. “With no outs, we’ve got to get an out somewhere along the line. We felt confident pitching to him. We know he’s their best hitter, and he’s their best player, but you’ve got to get an out somewhere.

“We did a pretty good job of getting him out the rest of the game. Good players step into those situations, and they get knocks (hits). That’s what he did there, so hats off.”

Juenger (3-1) pitched well, as did West starter Luke Vallandingham and West reliever Chad Sauls. Vallandingham left the game with the score tied 1-1 in the sixth because he had reached the 105-pitch count.

Key performers

A West error opened the door for a two-out hit by Caleb Shelton in the sixth that gave O’Fallon a 2-1 lead. An error also figured prominently when West tied it in the bottom of the sixth on Gore’s RBI hit that scored Logan Betz from second after Hunter Grupe reached safely on the fielding miscue.

Sauls got the win, tossing a scoreless seventh after getting the final out in the sixth.

“He’s fearless to a certain degree and a little bit anxious,” Baltz said of Sauls (3-1). “He gets out there and lets it rip, and he comes after those hitters. It’s the second time he’s come in and closed out a big win like that; he actually gets the win today.”

Betz doubled leading off the second and scored on Gore’s RBI single. O’Fallon’s other run came on an RBI double by Jake Holan in the fifth.

“You want to talk about the last inning; heck, we had countless opportunities with runners in scoring position today, but we just didn’t get the hit,” said Portz, whose team left eight runners on base. “The last inning doesn’t mean anything if you’re getting knocks in key situations.”

Juenger had two hits for O’Fallon, and Joe Guithues reached base three times.