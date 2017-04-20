Maroons softball back on track with win over Althoff

Belleville West got back on the winning track in a nonconference softball win over Althoff on Wednesday.
Maroons junior Paige Cates scattered four hits and struck out six in the 10-0 short-game victory.
West improved to 7-9 a day after a disappointing loss to Southwestern Conference rival O’Fallon. Althoff fell to 3-10.
Junior catcher Aleigha Cory led the Maroons with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Freshman Claire Marlen was 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI. Senior Alyssa James had a hit and drove in a pair. Cates had two hits, while Haley Dunn and Kiri Evans each had one.
The Maroons took the early lead with a four-run first inning. They completed the short game with one run in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Althoff returns to South Seven Conference action Thursday at home against Mount Vernon. West is at home for a conference game against Granite City on Tuesday.
