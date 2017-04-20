Senior strikes out 10 as West baseball defeats Granite City

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 Belleville West pitcher Jack Lanxon talks win over Granite City Pause 1:31 She discovered running later than most, and now will run Boston Marathon 2:40 Mother talks about daughter's heroin death 1:02 Turkey Hill Grange added to National Register of Historic Places 0:24 How to 'love' a post on Facebook 1:51 Mom of recovering addict talks about son's progression from Ritalin to heroin 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 3:47 Norm Sanders bids farewell to BND 1:51 Sen. Durbin attends health care forum on possible repeal of Obamacare Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Belleville IL West High School baseball senior Jack Lanxon talks about the Maroons' victory over the Granite City IL High School Warriors on Thursday in an Illinois High School Association IHSA Southwestern Conference SWC game in Southern Illinois near St dwilhelm@bnd.com