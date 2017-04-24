Belleville News-Democrat high school baseball rankings

BND High School Baseball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
O’Fallon (6)
19-3
2.
Belleville West (1)
13-6
3.
Edwardsville
14-3
4.
Mascoutah
15-3
5.
Waterloo
14-3
Also receiving votes: Highland (11-5-1), Columbia (14-4), Triad (10-5-1), Belleville East (9-11), Alton (13-8), Civic Memorial (17-6), Freeburg (15-5).
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Central (5)
16-2
2.
Nashville (1)
16-5
3.
Valmeyer
16-5
4.
Gibault
12-8
5.
Wesclin
8-10
Also receiving votes: Mater Dei (7-7-1), Carlyle (7-12), Okawville (5-9), Althoff (NA).
