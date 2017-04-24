Prep Baseball & Softball

Belleville News-Democrat high school baseball rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

O’Fallon (6)

19-3

2.

Belleville West (1)

13-6

3.

Edwardsville

14-3

4.

Mascoutah

15-3

5.

Waterloo

14-3

Also receiving votes: Highland (11-5-1), Columbia (14-4), Triad (10-5-1), Belleville East (9-11), Alton (13-8), Civic Memorial (17-6), Freeburg (15-5).

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Central (5)

16-2

2.

Nashville (1)

16-5

3.

Valmeyer

16-5

4.

Gibault

12-8

5.

Wesclin

8-10

Also receiving votes: Mater Dei (7-7-1), Carlyle (7-12), Okawville (5-9), Althoff (NA).

