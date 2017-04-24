Columbia showering runs opponents during April roll

The Columbia Eagles are on an April roll, having reeled off six consecutive wins to improve to 14-4 entering the week.
Columbia has outscored its foes 33-12 during the surge and has allowed no more than three runs in any of the six games.
“We got off to a slow start offensively, but during the last three weeks, we’ve kind of caught our stride offensively,” Eagles coach Neal O’Donnell said. “We had a couple of guys who were struggling out of the gate, but Shane (Wilhelm) has been really consistent for us, and when we moved him to the No. 3 hole, that’s when our lineup took off.”
Wilhelm, a sophomore infielder and pitcher, leads the Eagles with a .435 average that includes five doubles, three home runs and 16 RBIs. He’s also stolen six bases. On the mound, Wilhelm’s 6-0 with a 1.37 ERA, with 35 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings.
Sam Spivey, a junior infielder, is batting .386 with one homer and 17 RBIs from the cleanup spot. Other top offensive players have been junior shortstop Mitch Daniels (.328, five doubles, eight RBIs, six stolen bases) and junior left fielder Drew Drabant (.281, .500 on-base percentage).
“We moved Mitch to the leadoff spot and he took off,” O’Donnell said. “He’s been taking better at-bats the last two, three weeks. Drew’s been hitting in the No. 9 hole for us, and that’s been really great to seen him getting on base from the bottom of the order. That gives our guys at the top of the order a chance to drive in runs.”
Wilhelm, who also plays third base, designated hitter and in the outfield, has had support on the mound from juniors Luke Watson (3-0, 1.93 ERA) and Kyle Steve (3-0, 1.08 ERA).
“Pitching has also taken off for us,” O’Donnell said. “Shane has been our most consistent starter up to this point; he’s doing really well for us. But Luke Watson and Kyle Steve have done great jobs, too. Kyle can throw three pitches for strikes and he threw a three-hit shutout against Belleville East on 74 pitches a couple of Saturdays ago.”
O’Donnell, whose team has an important Cahokia Conference matchup against visiting Freeburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, hopes his team continues to play with confidence.
“We want to continue to get better and better each day,” O’Donnell said. “When postseason comes, it isn’t necessarily always the best team, but the hottest team that moves on. So that’s kind of how we’re approaching it moving forward.”
Steady progress
Granite City coach Scott Smallie has an inexperienced squad whose best performances could be coming in 2018 or 2019. But Smallie is enjoying every little taste of success.
The Warriors completed the first half of the SWC season with a 3-4 record.
“We’re young, so we’re rallying around and trying to learn from our mistakes and move forward,” Smallie said. “It was a good first half of the conference for us. On offense, we’re trying to get our stride. We score a lot of crooked numbers and then we don’t score a lot of other innings. We’ve got to get that timely hit ... and get that big zero on defense so we can get back in the dugout. That will give us confidence and let us grow as a team.”
