Mascoutah shuts down Waterloo in boys baseball game

Mascoutah pitcher Jordan Kraljev struck out six and limited Waterloo to just two hits as the Indians blanked the Bulldogs 3-0 in a Mississippi Valley Conference clash Monday afternoon at Twyla Luhr Field.
It was Waterloo senior and Vanderbilt commit Eric Kaiser used his 93-mph fastball to limit Mascoutah to two earned runs on four hits while striking out six, but it was Kraljev who tossed the shutout, keeping Waterloo’s hitters off-balance all game long.
“Jordan’s had a good year, and Jordan had a great day for us,” Mascoutah coach Don Eddy said. “He was able to mix up speeds, he was able to locate and he battled through. He did a great job for us.”
Waterloo freshman Tyson Roedl led off the seventh with a double into the right-field corner, but he was the only Bulldogs runner to advance into scoring position. He took third on a groundout by Danny Tharp, but Kraljev struck out both Kaiser and Ben Maurer looking to end the game.
“I just thought, ‘We’re winning 3-0, so just throw strikes,’” Kraljev said. “They were taking the first pitch all game, so I kept throwing strikes. It was cool to end the game that way.”
Dylan Larson singled in the third inning and took second on a throwing error, advanced to third on Jaydon Stewart’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Austin Wombacher’s single. Wombacher stole second and looked to score on Michael Chaffin’s grounder into the hole at shortstop, but Chaffin was called on out on interference when the umpires deemed the ball hit Wombacher.
The Indians (16-4, 4-1) scored twice in the seventh on three hits and two Waterloo errors. Jaelyn Curry, pinch running after a single by Anthony Moll, scored from third on a throwing error by Kaiser, and Larson singled to bring home Avery Buggs. The Indians had the bases loaded with no outs after those two runs, but Kaiser struck out two and the Bulldogs caught another Mascoutah runner in a rundown.
The Bulldogs (14-4, 3-2) committed four errors on the game.
“Their kids made some really nice plays in the field that if they hadn’t, could have turned into a big offensive inning for us,” Waterloo coach Mark Vogel said. “We didn’t make some plays we needed to. In this conference, that’s the difference between winning and losing. Our kids will keep improving, but this was just one of those days when they made the plays and we didn’t.”
