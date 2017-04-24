Red Bud senior tosses no-hitter, nearly hits for cycle

Red Bud pitcher Lucas Tobin tossed a six-inning no-hitter at New Athens on Monday.
The Musketeers’ senior struck out 10 Yellow Jackets while walking four in the 10-0 Cahokia Conference victory.
Tobin helped himself at the plate, falling just a home run shy of also hitting for the cycle. He finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
“It was a great game all around for him,” said Red Bud coach Dave Lucht. “He had good command of off-speed stuff today. He had one inning where he had an issue with his fast ball, but he threw his curve for strikes and slider for strikes. His defense made plays behind him too.”
The victory puts an end to a three-game losing steak for Red Bud (6-9) and a two-game winning streak for New Athens (6-12).
Red Bud scored a single run in the first inning, then blew the game open with eight in the fifth. Three more in the sixth completed the short-game. Tobin had reached his pitch limit, so he wouldn’t have gotten his shot at a complete-game shutout.
“You’d love to see him go the full seven, but under the new guidelines he’d have run out of pitches,” Lucht said. “Hey, it was a heck of a feat anyway.”
Ranner Van Dorn also had three hits with a pair of runs batted in. Corey Fithian, Tyler Wahlman and Thomas White also had RBIs for the Musketeers.
Comments