Freeburg baseball rallies from 5 runs down for win over Central

At one time down 8-3, the Freeburg Midgets rallied to score six runs over the final three innings — including three in the bottom of the seventh — to defeat the Central Cougars 9-8 on Tuesday.
The victory was the 10th in a row for the Midgets (17-5, 5-2 Cahokia), and it came on a day where a crosswind of probably well more than 25 miles per hour blowing from right to left field made almost any ball hit into the air troublesome.
“With the wind blowing the way it is, if you would have asked me before the game, I would have said it probably was going to take at least 10 runs to win this game,” said Freeburg coach Drew Gericke, whose team dropped a 9-8 contest at Central on April 7, “so I guess I wasn’t too far off.
“It’s great how the kids kept taking good at bats even when we got down five. The conditions were tough, so anything could happen if you could put the ball in play.”
It was a five-run fifth inning that helped stake Central to its big advantage. Jack Strieker and Jensen Lake drove in four of the runs with two-run singles.
But the Midgets fought back, beginning with the game’s lone home run, a solo shot off the scoreboard in left field by Jack Lugge, in the bottom of the fifth.
Freeburg (17-5, 5-2) added two more runs in the sixth. John Hilpert plated them both with a two-out double off Central starter Dylan Wilson.
Key sequence
The Midgets put first three batters aboard to start the seventh.
Fritz started it with a single off Central reliever Tyler Malone. Braeden Chandler chased Fritz home with a long double to left field.
A Garrett Garland single put runners at the corners before Malone recorded what would be the inning’s only out when Jakob Hoffman fouled out to catcher Matt Waters.
But with two doubles already in the game, one in the fourth inning that drove in a run and another in the sixth that led to him scoring a run, freshman Brady Schmitz came through with a single on a hard shot to right to tie it at 7.
“I just went up there looking fastball,” said Schmitz, who is batting .416 for the season with seven RBIs. “That’s what I got and I drove it.
“Coach stresses mental toughness, we’ve been working on that, and we came through today.”
Carson Smith was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Malone’s third pitch to the next hitter, Hilpert, hit the batter, allowing courtesy runner Ryan Schaller to score the winning run.
“Eight runs should win any ballgame you play,” said Crask. “We just have to do a better job on the mound.”
