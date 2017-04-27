West baseball rallies past East for 10th consecutive victory

1:39 Millstadt Farmer's Inn to reopen Pause

1:30 Latest from juvenile hearing on death of Breese teen punched at party

1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen

1:45 Maryville woman turning 100 says 'I don't feel like I would be 100'

3:35 Edwardsville basketball's Mark Smith chooses Illinois

1:40 Former No. 1 tennis player Jimmy Connors comes home to coach young players

1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking

1:50 Mock crash shows sobering consequences of drunk driving

2:49 KMOV meteorologist teaches Belleville students about weather