Belleville News-Democrat high school baseball rankings

BND High School Baseball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
O’Fallon (7)
20-3
2.
Belleville West (1)
15-6
3.
Edwardsville
17-3
4.
Mascoutah
17-4
5.
Waterloo
15-4
Also receiving votes: Columbia (16-4), Freeburg (17-5), Civic Memorial (19-6), Belleville East (10-13), Highland (12-6-1), Alton (14-8), Triad (10-7-1).
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Central (5)
17-2
2.
Nashville (1)
18-5
3.
Valmeyer
18-5
4.
Gibault
12-11
5.
Wesclin
9-11
Also receiving votes: Mater Dei (9-8), Red Bud (6-10), Carlyle (7-13), Okawville (5-9), Althoff (NA).
