May 01, 2017 7:38 PM

Belleville News-Democrat high school baseball rankings

BND High School Baseball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

O’Fallon (7)

20-3

2.

Belleville West (1)

15-6

3.

Edwardsville

17-3

4.

Mascoutah

17-4

5.

Waterloo

15-4

Also receiving votes: Columbia (16-4), Freeburg (17-5), Civic Memorial (19-6), Belleville East (10-13), Highland (12-6-1), Alton (14-8), Triad (10-7-1).

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Central (5)

17-2

2.

Nashville (1)

18-5

3.

Valmeyer

18-5

4.

Gibault

12-11

5.

Wesclin

9-11

Also receiving votes: Mater Dei (9-8), Red Bud (6-10), Carlyle (7-13), Okawville (5-9), Althoff (NA).

