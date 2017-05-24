Prep Baseball & Softball

May 24, 2017 10:52 PM

Mascoutah advances to Triad Regional final

TROY

The Mascoutah High School Indians pushed across the tie-breaking run in the seventh inning and defeated Triad 8-7 on Wednesday in the semifinals of the Class 3A Triad baseball regional.

Sam Scott went 3-for-4 to lead to lead the Indians 13-hit attack, while Michael Chaffin and Anthony Moll each added two hits and drove in a run. Noah Blakely pitched two innings in relief to pick up the win for Mascoutah which advances to the title game on Saturday against the winner of the Freeburg-Highland game which will be played on Thursday.

Valmeyer 11, Hardin-Calhoun 6

Two big uprisings proved to be the difference as Valmeyer defeated Hardin-Calhoun at the Greenville Class 1A sectional. Valmeyer scored three runs in the third inning then erased a deficit with a five-run sixth inning as it moves into the title game on Saturday.

The Pirates will take on the winner of the Carrollton-Bunker Hill game, which had not ended at press time.

Jake Krekel led the Pirates, going 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI. Phillip Reinhardt also drove in a pair of runs while Andrew Whipple pitched three innings to get the win.

