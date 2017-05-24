Freeburg softball falls in regional play; Triad tops Jersey

The Freeburg Midgets lost to the Alton Marquette Explorers 6-2 in the Class 3A Freeburg Regional semifinal game.
Chasity Hill and Miranda Schulte both had an RBI, and Schulte also had a double for the Midgets.
Schulte pitched all but the final inning, striking out four Explorers.
Marquette will face the Columbia Eagles at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional championship game.
Triad 13, Jersey 1, 5 innings
The Triad Knights came out swinging, scoring all thirteen of their runs in the first three innings in the Highland regional semifinal game.
Kari Sarhage went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and an RBI triple. Allison Kromray, Payton Bode and Liz Young each had RBI doubles, and Young also had a home run. Dallas Zirkelbach also had an RBI.
For the Knights, Sarhage pitched a complete game, striking out two and allowing only one run on three hits.
Triad will play in the regional championship game against Highland at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Comments