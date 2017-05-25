Waterloo baseball beats Columbia in regional semifinal

Belleville East advanced to the finals of the O'Fallon Class 4A Baseball Regional with a semifinal win over Springfield. Junior pitcher Ben Cruikshank led the way with a dominating four innings of relief.
Belleville IL West High School baseball senior Jack Lanxon talks about the Maroons' victory over the Granite City IL High School Warriors on Thursday in an Illinois High School Association IHSA Southwestern Conference SWC game in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO.
The Belleville IL West High School Maroons defeated the O’Fallon IL Township High School Panthers 3-2 Tuesday in an Illinois High School Association IHSA high school baseball game in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.
The O’Fallon IL Township High School Panthers softball team beat the Belleville IL West High School Maroons 7-2 in an Illinois High School Association IHSA softball game in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. Freshman pitcher Hayleigh Juenger talks about her seventh win of the season.