Civic Memorial baseball gets wild win over Waterloo in regional final

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:33 Boze blasts two to help Lancers softball to regional title Pause 0:28 West softball senior Kiri Evans robs Edwardsville of a hit 1:13 House fire at 37 Oakleigh Drive, rural Belleville 1:51 West baseball coach after regional loss to Edwardsville 1:58 JV's Bar & Grill has served Waterloo for 32 years 1:43 Belleville barber Bob Kaiser has been cutting hair for 50 years at same location 1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking 3:03 Mike Bost doesn't regret his vote on Trumpcare, backs Trump on Comey firing 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 1:58 Health care rally outside Mike Bost's O'Fallon office Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Civic Memorial's Jaxsen Helmkamp talks about the Eagles' 11-10 win over Waterloo on Saturday in the championship game of the Columbia Class 3A Regional.

Civic Memorial's Jaxsen Helmkamp talks about the Eagles' 11-10 win over Waterloo on Saturday in the championship game of the Columbia Class 3A Regional.