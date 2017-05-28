Mascoutah leads Highland in title game to be finished Monday

The championship game of the Class 3A Triad Regional between Mascoutah and Highland was suspended by weather after 5 1/2 innings, with the Indians holding a 3-2 edge.
The game will be completed beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, with Mascoutah coming to bat in the bottom half of the sixth inning. The winner will advance to the Salem sectional, where it will face the host Wildcats on Wednesday.
Highland jumped on top early with two runs in the the game’s first inning.
Brock Troxell slapped a single the opposite way to left field and later scored by stealing home as part of a double steal with Garrett Marti. Dylan Knebel then chased Marti home with a single to left.
But Mascoutah senior starter Noah Blakely settled in.
Mascoutah cut Highland’s lead in half in the third with help from two errors and a wild pitch.
