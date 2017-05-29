Mascoutah Indians were regional baseball champions before they even knew it

Mascoutah earned its first baseball regional championship in three years and nobody was around to celebrate.
The Indians held a 3-2 lead over Highland in the middle of the sixth inning Saturday when heavy rain forced they teams to call it a day. They departed Troy —site of the Triad 3A Regional — with the understanding they would reconvene Monday to play out the remaining inning and a half.
But, by IHSA rule, the game was already official since a full five innings had been completed. Mascoutah won 3-2 and clinched the regional title.
No dog pile on the pitcher's mound, no speech by the coach, not even a trophy presentation. The Indians celebrated in their homes while the Bulldogs offered the congratulations via Twitter.
"We were told at the site that the game had to be finished through seven innings," said Mascoutah coach Don Eddy. "Once we left the site, we looked and discovered that was not the rule.
"Sometimes you just have to go through and read it all the way through. It's pretty clear cut that if it's an official game that's been stopped for rain, the game is over. It is what it is."
Mascoutah is the winner of the Triad regional and we want to wish them luck in the sectional— Highland Bulldogs (@HHSBulldogAD) May 28, 2017
Mascoutah (26-10) advances to the Salem 3A Sectional, where it will face the host team in a semifinal Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Indians previously defeated the Wildcats, 6-2, in an unscheduled game on May 19.
Highland's season ends at 24-10-1.
The Bulldogs took the lead Saturday with a pair of runs in the first inning. Brock Troxell singled and eventually scored on a double steal. Dylan Knebel then knocked home Garrett Marti with an RBI single to left.
Mascoutah cut the Bulldogs' lead in half in the third inning. Senior Austin Wombacher singled, advanced to second on a Michael Chaffin hit, to third on a wild pitch, then scored on a ground ball to third by Jacob Davis.
Wombacher Jaydon Stewart got things started for Mascoutah with bunt singles to lead off the fifth. Wombacher scored from third on a sacrifice fly by Chaffin and Steward scored what turned out to be the game-winner on a double by Noah Blakely.
Blakely got the win, allowing two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three in six innings.
"It wasn't the way anybody expected it to end when we left that day, but it is what it is," Eddy said. "Any time you can win a regional with Highland, Triad, Freeburg and Jerseyville involved, it's a good regional to win. I'm proud for our guys."
