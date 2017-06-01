Valmeyer coach likes the way the Pirates stack up at state

The Valmeyer Pirates already have made school history by capturing its first-ever sectional and super-sectional championships.
There's still more history to be made this weekend at the IHSA Class 1A State Baseball Tournament at Dozier Park in Peoria.
"There's acutally an asterik on that — we had two basketball teams make the Sweet 16, but that was when there was only one class," Valmeyer coach Greg Reinhardt Monday, following the Pirates' super-sectional win over Abingdon-Avon . "Really, it's been a great ride. We have a great tradition in Valmeyer and we’re looking forward to adding to it."
Valmeyer will meet last year's state runner-up Somonauk (24-1) in a noon semifinal game Friday. That game follows the other semifinal between defending champion Goreville (26-7) and Peoria Heights (22-5).
The winners of those two games will play for the state championship Saturday at noon; the losers meet for third place at 9 a.m.
Freshman Phillip Reinhardt will get the start for the Pirates in Friday's semifinal. He leads the team with 59.3 innings pitched and has an 8-1 record with a 0.94 ERA. He's also struck out 51 batters against just 11 walks.
Cole Juelfs (6-1, 2.48 ERA) and Andrew Whipple (6-1, 2.47) also will be available through the weekend. Easton Wallace, who has been used sparingly on the mound, but was impressive through three innings of shut-out relief Monday, also will be on-call.
"I think we match up really well against the teams that will be up there," Greg Reinhardt said. "I really think we have a chance."
CLASS 1A BASEBALL FINAL FOUR
VALMEYER PIRATES (27-9)
Colors: Purple/gold
Conference: Cahokia
Coach: Greg Reinhardt
Last season: lost to Okawville, 8-0, in sectional semi-finals
Top Hitters: Easton Wallace (.459, 27 doubles, 4 HR, 46 RBI); Jake Krekel (.446, 32 RBI); Tyler Kempfer (.323, 2 HR, 27 RBI)
Top Pitchers: Phillip Reinhardt (8-1, 0.94 ERA, 51 K); Andrew Whipple (6-1, 2.47 ERA); Cole Juelfs (6-1, 2.48 ERA)
GOREVILLE BLACKCATS (26-7)
Colors: Black/gold
Conference: Black Diamond
Coach: Shawn Tripp
Last season: defeated Somanauk, 17-1, to win 1A State Championship
Top Hitters: Brodie Lenon (.444, 9 2B, 4 HR, 32 RBI); Brant Glidewell (.371, 6 2B, 2 HR, 42 RBI); Peyton Massey (.307, 3 HR, 19 RBI)
Top Pitchers: Brodie Lenon (6-1. 0.61 ERA); Brant Glidewell (7-1, 1.26 ERA); Peyton Geyman (3-1, 1.29 ERA).
SOMONAUK BOBCATS (24-1)
Colors: Blue/gold
Conference: Little Ten
Coach: Troy Felton
Last season: Lost to Goreville, 17-1, in 1A state championship game
Top Hitters: John Johnson (.421, 10 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 37 RBI); Ryan Lumsden (.408, 26 RBI); Andy Jackson (.388, 26 RBI); Brady Kreiter (.338, 39 runs)
Top Pitchers: John Johnson (9-0, .82 ERA); Nate Wegener (4-0, 1.12 ERA); Nolan Wegener (4-0, 1.77 ERA)
PEORIA HEIGHTS PATRIOTS (22-5)
Colors: Red/White/Blue
Conference: PrairieLand
Coach: Matt King
Last season: Lost to Ottawa Marquette, 6-4, in sectional semi-final
Top Hitters: Rylee Miller (.302, 13 2B, 28 RBI); Blake Begner (.420, 10 2B, 30 RBI); Ty Webb (.291, 8 2B, 20 RBI)
Top Pitchers: Blake Benger (5-0, 0.00 ERA, 91 K, 9 BB, 45.1 IP); Tyler Gregory (8-0, 1.05 ERA)
