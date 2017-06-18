17 represent the metro-east on All-State softball team

The metro-east is well-represented on the Illinois Coaches Association announced its All-State softball team, especially in the lower classes.
Among the 17 are players to be selected, only Edwardsville's Sarah Hangslaben and Nashville shortstop Mackenzie McFeron were first team picks.
Hangsleben, the senior outfielder hit .438 with seven home runs and was among area leaders with 46 runs batted in. McFeron, a slick-fielding shortstop, batted .475 with a .613 on-base percentage, scored 44 runs and drove in 23 more.
There are some notable ommissions, however, especially in class 4A, where only Edwardsville High School is represented. Among them was Belleville East junior catcher Alex Boze whose .471 batting average, .924 slugging percentage, 14 home runs and 53 RBIs were all in the top three among St. Louis-area players.
In 3A, no players from Highland made the cut, including pitcher Aubrey Hacke, who won 17 games with a 1.33 ERA and struck out 161 batters in 126.3 inning pitched.
Metro-east selections to the ICA All-State Softball Team include:
CLASS 4A
First Team
▪ Sarah Hangsleben, OF, Edwardsville (.438, .473 obp, .743 SLG, 5 2B, 3 3B, 7 HR, 46 RBI)
Second Team
▪ Anna Burke, IF, Edwardsville (.427, .495 obp, 42 runs, 8 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 32 RBI)
Third Team
▪ Lauren Taplin, OF, Edwardsville, (.432, .468 obp, .557 SLG, 35 runs, 6 2B, 3B, HR, 17 RBI)
CLASS 3A
Second Team
▪ Miranda Schulte, P, Freeburg (16-7, 1.72 ERA, 150.7 IP, 158 K, 35 BB / .512, .600 obp, 1.073 SLG,
Third Team
▪ Chelsy Pena, C, Columbia (.418, .450 obp, .689 SLG, 16 2B, 3B, 5 HR, 35 RBI)
▪ Lexi Touchette, IF, Columbia (.423, .464 obp, .769 SLG, 15 2B, 7 HR, 27 runs, 47 RBI)
▪ Calli Wibbenmeyer, IF, Columbia (.516, .604 obp, .747 SLG, 42 runs, 10 2B, 3 HR, 35 RBI)
CLASS 2A
First Team
▪ Mackenzie McFeron, IF, Nashville (.576, .613 obp, .741 SLG, 44 runs, 2 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 23 RBI)
Third Team
▪ Hannah Hoffman, IF, Carlyle (.531, 11 2B, 2 HR, 25 RBI)
▪ Kaelyn Johnson, IF, Carlyle (.453, 10 2B, 4 3B, HR, 34 RBI)
▪ Brooklyn Smith, OF, Carlyle (.457, 9 2B, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
▪ Karly Stanowski, C, Nashville (.397, .478 obp, .692 SLG, 8 2B, 5 HR, 30 RBI)
CLASS 1A
Second Team
▪ Chelsea Hill, IF, Marrisa (.397, .587 obp, .589 SLG, HR, 11 RBI)
▪ Sophie Cooper, IF, New Athens (.451k. 528 obp, .802 SLG, 13 2B, 3 3B, 4 HR, 28 RBI)
▪ Jenna Alfeldt, IF, New Athens (.495, .528 obp, 11 2B, 3B, 2 HR, 34 runs, 29 RBI)
Third Team
▪ Haily Krause, C, Marissa (.315, .383 obp, 11 RBI; .986 fielding %, 14 assists on steal attempts)
