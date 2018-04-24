O'Fallon is unanimous choice in News-Democrat large-school baseball poll

With one loss and a tie their only blemishes this season, the O'Fallon Panthers remain a unanimous choice this week as the top large-school baseball team in the News-Democrat poll.
Currently 20-1-1 and in the midst of a six-game winning streak, O'Fallon heads into the second half of its Southwestern Conference season with a 7-0 mark and a 1 1/2-game lead over Belleville East.
Valmeyer (18-4) is the top-ranked small-school team for the third week in a row..
Large-School Baseball Poll
Class 3A-4A
1. O'Fallon (20-1-1), 2. Belleville East (13-6), 3. Mascoutah (15-1), 4. Edwardsville (13-7), 5. Highland (11-4)
Others receiving votes: Civic Memorial (12-4), Columbia (12-3), Collinsville (13-5), Triad (10-7), Waterloo (8-5), Freeburg (10-6)
Small School Baseball Poll
Class 1A-2A
1. Valmeyer (17-4), 2. Nashville (12-6), 3. Mater Dei (7-9), 4. Carlyle (8-8), 5. Gibault (6-10)
Others receiving votes: Wesclin (5-10), Central (5-8), Althoff (6-10), New Athens (8-5), Marquette (12-5)
