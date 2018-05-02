Mississippi Valley Conference teams making impact in local baseball poll

The O'Fallon Panthers and Valmeyer Pirates remain the top-ranked teams in the Belleville News-Democrat large and small school baseball polls this week.
O'Fallon (22-1-1) remained undefeated in Southwestern Conference play with wins over Alton (3-1) and Belleville West l(10-0) last week. The Panthers face a tough non-conference game on Friday when they host second-ranked Mascoutah (20-1) beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Blazier Field.
Valmeyer, seeking a second straight trip to the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament next month, ran its season record to 20-4 with wins over Wood River (3-2) and Alton (5-3) last week. The Pirates will journey to O'Fallon on Saturday to take on the Panthers beginning at 10 a.m.
Large School Poll
Class 3A-4A
1. O'Fallon (22-1-1), 2. Mascoutah (20-1), 3. Belleville East (16-7), 4. Edwardsville (16-8), 5. Triad (15-7)
Others receiving votes: Highland (16-5), Columbia (15-3), Collinsville (15-9), Civic Memorial (14-8), Waterloo (11-7), Freeburg (10-9)
Small School Poll
Class 1A-2A
1. Valmeyer (21-4), 2. Nashville (17-6), 3. Mater Dei (11-12), 4. Althoff (8-12), 5. Carlyle (9-10)
Others receiving votes: Marquette (15-6), Gibault (6-16), Wesclin (7-13), New Athens (11-6), Central (7-10)
