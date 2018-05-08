Win over O'Fallon elevates Columbia in News-Democrat large school baseball poll

Fresh off victories over the O'Fallon Panthers and Mascoutah Indians last week and riding a 17-game winning streak, the Columbia Eagles moved have moved to second in the News-Democrat large-school baseball poll.

Avenging an early season loss, Columbia (19-3) defeated top-ranked O'Fallon (9-6) and Mississippi Valley Conference leading Mascoutah (6-4). Both wins came at the O'Fallon Tournament last weekend.

The Valmeyer Pirates dropped three games at the O'Fallon Tournament but remain the top-ranked team in the News-Democrat small school poll. The Nashville Hornets are currently ranked second.

Large School poll (Class 3A-4A)

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SSUBSCRIBE TODAY

1. O'Fallon (25-2-1)

2. Columbia (19-3)

3. Edwardsville (20-8)

4. Mascoutah (21-5)

5. Belleville East (17-9)





Others receiving votes: Triad (19-8), Highland (17-8), Civic Memorial (17-10), Collinsville (15-13), Waterloo (14-9).

Small School poll (Class 1A-2A)

1. Valmeyer (22-7)

2. Nashville (19-6)

3. Mater Dei (13-15)

4. Marquette (16-8)

5. Wesclin (11-13)





Others receiving votes: Carlyle (10-11), New Athens (13-6), Allthoff (9-13), Central (8-10), Gibault (8-18)



