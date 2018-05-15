Belleville Hilgards to hold junior team tryouts, senior team meeting

All area high school baseball players born in 2001 or later are invited to try out for the Belleville Hilgards Junior American Legion baseball team from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Whitey Herzog Field at Citizen Park.
Players should arrive early to warm up and dress appropriately including a numbered shirt.
The Hilgards senior team will hold an informational meeting at Whitey Herzog Field at Citizens Park Sunday at 4 p.m. Senior Legion is open to high school and college players born in 1999 or later.
Those interested in American Legion Baseball are encouraged to attend.
Those with conflicts for either the tryout or meetings should call manager Greg Eschman at (314) 609-9553.
