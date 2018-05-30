Juenger doesn't allow a hit, leads O'Fallon baseball to win
O'Fallon pitcher Hayden Juenger didn't allow a hit through five innings in a shutout of Belleville East in the Class 4A sectional semifinals. O'Fallon coach Jason Portz and East coach Ryan Wiggs also comment on the game.
Belleville East junior shortstop Alyssa Krausz singles in the third inning of a game against O'Fallon to drive home teammates Jackie Belzer. Krausz also homered and had a sacrifice fly to finish the game with four RBIs.
Belleville West junior Aleigha Corey drove home senior Kiri Evans with the tying run with two outs in the seventh inning of the O'Fallon Class 4A Regional Tournament. The Maroons scored five in the inning to defeat the host Panthers and advance to
Belleville East advanced to the finals of the O'Fallon Class 4A Baseball Regional with a semifinal win over Springfield. Junior pitcher Ben Cruikshank led the way with a dominating four innings of relief.