Triad scratches out sectional title against Columbia’s Mizzou-bound ace

Triad wins sectional championship Josh Messenbrink tied the game with a home run, and Mack Langdon pitched around jam after jam to lift Triad past Columbia in the Class 3A Centralia Sectional title game. Todd Eschman ×

SHARE COPY LINK Josh Messenbrink tied the game with a home run, and Mack Langdon pitched around jam after jam to lift Triad past Columbia in the Class 3A Centralia Sectional title game. Todd Eschman