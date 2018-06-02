For second straight year, Valmeyer baseball falls in state title game

Aurora Christian ace Jake Kuntzendorf held Valmeyer to just four hits, and the Eagles went on for a 5-1 win Saturday in the Class 1A state championship game at Dozer Park in Peoria.
Aurora Christian (33-2) scored a run in the second inning and added three more in the third off Pirates sophomore Philip Reinhardt (6-3).
The title game loss is the second straight for Valmeyer (31-10), which dropped a 6-3 decision to Peoria Heights in the state championship game a year ago.
Catcher Tyler Kempfer drove in the Pirates' only run with a single in the sixth inning.
