Brian Muniz named new boys basketball coach at O’Fallon

The Southwestern Conference boys basketball coaching fraternity added a new member with a familiar last name on Thursday when Brian Muniz was named as the new coach at O’Fallon High School.
O’Fallon High School Athletic Director Todd Moeller confirmed late Thursday morning that Muniz, a longtime Panthers assistant coach, had been named to take over the coaching coaching chores from Rick Gibson.
Muniz is the brother of Belleville West coach Joe Muniz.
“Brian brings to us a lot of experience. He’s been here an assistant here for a number of years. He’s been out junior-varsity coach and so he he knows our kids, he knows our system and he knows out culture. He’s just a great fit for O’Fallon High School,’’ Moeller said. “We had a lot applications but I think a lot of those who applied thought there was a teaching position open and that wasn’t the case. And so a lot of people backed out on their applications.
“But Brian was the best candidate of any of the applicants. Him being on staff is very helpful because he knows the other coaches and is familiar with how we do things around here.’’
More to come.
