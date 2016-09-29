Brian Muniz named new boys basketball coach at O’Fallon

3:16 Althoff defeats Lincoln-Way West to win state championship, end Belleville's 99-year, state-title drought Pause

1:22 Althoff basketball's C.J. Coldon scores 22 points in win over Cahokia

1:53 Althoff's Tarkus Ferguson has big night in basketball win over East

3:13 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks after loss to Cincinnati

1:53 Gibault soccer wins fifth straight with victory over Althoff

3:51 Swansea police chief talks about sex offender's arrest

1:13 Belleville museum celebrates 150th anniversary

2:42 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks about Aledmys Diaz' role in key victory

1:30 New Baden car business catches fire

1:53 Belleville West volleyball outlasts Althoff in a marathon thriller