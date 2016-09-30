Which teams are at Highland Shootout and Bank of O’Fallon Shootout?

A rare boys basketball meeting between defending Class 3A state champion Althoff and East St. Louis is the feature matchup at the 2017 Highland Shootout, while the 2017 Bank of O’Fallon Shootout has another exciting finale with Althoff taking on Chicago power Evanston.
Featuring the top senior recruits in the state in University of Illinois recruit Jeremiah Tilmon from East St. Louis and St. Louis University recruit Jordan Goodwin, the 8:15 p.m. Highland Shootout finale should help ensure another sellout for Jan. 7, 2017 event.
The same holds true for the equally popular Bank of O’Fallon Shootout, set for Feb. 4, 2017 with an Althoff-Evanston final game.
Other games at the two-session Highland Shootout include Peoria Manual vs. Stevenson at 6:30 p.m., Champaign Central vs. Chaminade at 4:45 p.m., Highland vs. Kansas City (Mo.) Rockhurst at 3 p.m., University of Illinois recruit Javon Pickett and Belleville East vs. Webster Groves (Mo.) at 1 p.m., Carbondale vs. Vianney at 11:30 a.m.. and the Highland girls vs. Civic Memorial at 10 a.m.
Peoria Manual has three Division I recruits led by Illinois recruit Da’Monte Williams, son of former Illini guard Frankie Williams, and Eastern Michigan recruit A.J. Youngman.
Webster Groves has two of the top junior recruits in the country in Carte’are Gordon and Courtney Ramey.
The Highland Shootout includes arguably the top five senior recruit in Illinois in Tilmon, Goodwin, Indiana recruit Justin Smith from Stevenson, Williams and Pickett. Champaign Central junior Tim Finke has offers from Illinois, Ohio State, St. Louis U., and Vanderbilt while Chaminade has Jericole Hellems and Karrington Davis.
The Bank of O’Fallon has more than 30 Top 100 recruits and six of the top eight recruits in Illinois, including Goodwin, Morgan Park junior Ayo Dosunmu, Morgan Park senior Nimari Burnett and Evanston senior Nojel Eastern.
The O’Fallon Shootout schedule includes O’Fallon vs. Vianney at 10:30 a.m., Bloomington vs. Marian Catholic at noon, Whitfield vs. Bolingbrook at 1:30 p.m., Champaign Central vs. Elgin Larkin at 4:15 p.m., Belleville East vs. Peoria Manual at 5:45 p.m., Morgan Park vs. Webster Groves at 7:15 p.m. and Althoff vs. Evanston at 8:45 p.m.
Other top recruits at the Bank of O’Fallon Shootout include Williams and Adam Miller from Peoria Manual, Christian Negron from Larkin and Finke from Champaign Central. Missouri standouts include two of the nation’s top juniors in Gordon and Ramey from Webster Groves and Whitfield’s Torrence Watson.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
Comments