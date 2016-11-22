Althoff gets avalanche of 3-pointers from Bateman in big win

Once he hit his first 3-pointer Tuesday night, Althoff High senior Marvin Bateman set off an avalanche of offense.
Bateman sank eight of 14 3-point shots in the first half and finished with nine threes on the night along with a game-high 29 points in the Crusaders’ 82-39 dismantling of host Highland at the Highland Thanksgiving Tournament.
Bateman was 0-for-4 from the floor Monday and scoreless in the Crusaders’ 88-68 win over O’Fallon, but one night later he was locked on like a basket-seeking missile. Althoff (2-0) returns to tourney action at 4 p.m. Friday against Waterloo (0-2).
Bateman drained eight 3-pointers in the first half, hitting one from so far out he nearly had to purchase a ticket. He was hitting treys from the corner and the wing, most of which landed softly in the bottom of the net.
“I told him the next one you shoot’s going to be an over-and-back, so get a little closer to that 3-point arc,” joked Althoff coach Greg Leib. “Marv practices that, he works at it.”
I’m trying to prove to people I can do a little bit of everything,” he said. “I think it’s more confidence for everybody once I start hitting. Everybody knows it’s going to come and they start feeding me the ball. Althoff senior Marvin Bateman
What was the difference from his scoreless Monday to a 29-point Tuesday?
“Nothing, really,” said Bateman, who had 77 3-pointers last season while averaging 11 points for the Class 3A state champion Crusaders. “First-game mojo maybe, but I shot the ball with a little more confidence today. As soon as I get one in, I’m usually good after that.”
He certainly was.
Bateman cooled off a bit in the second half and finished 9-of-20 from beyond the arc, but still did more than enough damage.
“Marv really shoots it well,” Leib said. “You give him that kind of space and that much time he does a lot of good things. It’s a tribute to the guys because they realized how he was shooting. They focused on making sure they got him additional shots and were passing up their own.”
Althoff also got 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists from St. Louis University recruit Jordan Goodwin while senior guard C.J Coldon had eight points.
I told him the next one you shoot’s going to be an over-and-back, so get a little closer to that 3-point arc. Althoff coach Greg Leib on Marvin Bateman’s long-distance 3-pointers
The Crusaders knocked down 16 3-pointers overall with six different players collecting at least one each.
Bateman has drawn some Division I interest but right now his lone offer is from Division II Maryville University.
“I’m trying to prove to people I can do a little bit of everything,” he said. “I think it’s more confidence for everybody once I start hitting. Everybody knows it’s going to come and they start feeding me the ball.
“We’ve got people that can score any time.”
Highland (0-2) got nine points off the bench from Jon Dickman and sophomore Brady Feldman added seven points.
Tourney play continues Friday at highland with Althoff vs. Waterloo at 4 p.m., O’Fallon vs. Carbondale at 5:30 p.m. and Highland vs. Edwardsville at 7 p.m.
The much-anticipated tourney finale features Althoff vs. Edwardsville at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
Comments