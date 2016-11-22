Althoff gets avalanche of 3-pointers from Bateman in big win

1:23 Belleville East senior Javon Pickett starts season with a bang Pause

2:15 Phillip Gilbert breaks down East St. Louis basketball season

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:41 Will Belleville Township taxes go up?

1:12 O'Fallon student has passion for singing

3:30 Woman charged with felony in connection with Monday incident near Marissa

1:02 Highland High School senior scores perfect 36 on ACT

1:30 Southern Illinois soldier killed in Afghanistan arrives at Scott Air Force Base

1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road