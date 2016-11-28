Boys Basketball

November 28, 2016 4:14 PM

Edwardsville win over Althoff shakes up BND basketball rankings

By Norm Sanders

Following are the weekly Belleville News-Democrat boys basketball rankings for metro-east high school teams:

BND Boys Basketball Rankings

Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.

Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Edwardsville (6)

4-0

2.

Althoff (1)

3-1

3.

Belleville East

4-0

4. (tie)

Belleville West

0-0

4.

East St. Louis

2-1

Also receiving votes: Alton (2-1), O’Fallon (3-1), Cahokia (1-3), Mater Dei (2-1), Triad (4-0), Collinsville (3-2), Central (2-1)

Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)

Rank

Team

W-L

1.

Okawville (7)

1-0

2.

Nashville

1-0

3.

Gibault

4-1

4.

Metro-East Lutheran

4-1

5.

Carlyle

1-0

Also receiving votes: Wesclin (2-0), Madison (3-1), Roxana (3-2), Red Bud (0-0)

Boys Basketball

Sports Videos