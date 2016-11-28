Edwardsville win over Althoff shakes up BND basketball rankings

Following are the weekly Belleville News-Democrat boys basketball rankings for metro-east high school teams:
BND Boys Basketball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses; records through Sunday.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Edwardsville (6)
4-0
2.
Althoff (1)
3-1
3.
Belleville East
4-0
4. (tie)
Belleville West
0-0
4.
East St. Louis
2-1
Also receiving votes: Alton (2-1), O’Fallon (3-1), Cahokia (1-3), Mater Dei (2-1), Triad (4-0), Collinsville (3-2), Central (2-1)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Okawville (7)
1-0
2.
Nashville
1-0
3.
Gibault
4-1
4.
Metro-East Lutheran
4-1
5.
Carlyle
1-0
Also receiving votes: Wesclin (2-0), Madison (3-1), Roxana (3-2), Red Bud (0-0)
